PIERRE — Travel South Dakota, in partnership with the South Dakota Retailers Association, will host its annual Spring Hospitality Training from May 8-11. The trainings will be held in seven communities across South Dakota.
The Spring Hospitality Training is designed to provide tools, customer service tactics, and encouragement for South Dakotans in the tourism industry to better serve our visitors. Anyone involved in a business relevant to the tourism industry is encouraged to attend the free trainings. Registration is not required.
Those wanting to learn more about the tourism industry and career paths within this job sector are also welcome to attend.
This year, Travel South Dakota has teamed up with the South Dakota Retailers Association to bring author and motivational speaker Betsy Allen-Manning to lead the hospitality training sessions. Featured on FOX, CBS, ABC, NBC & TEDx, Allen-Manning is the founder of Corporate Culture Training Solutions, known as one of the top leadership training companies in Dallas, Texas. Her specialty is improving workplace culture, creating better employee experiences and developing ‘ready-now leaders’ who are equipped to attract, motivate and retain talent in a hyper-competitive marketplace. She will engage attendees on improving communication, building relationships and provide tips on effectively dealing with difficult people.
The 2023 Spring Hospitality Training Tour includes the following regional dates:
• Sioux Falls — Wednesday, May 10, 9-10 a.m. (CST), Holiday Inn City Centre, Starlite Room
• Yankton — Thursday, May 11, 10-11 a.m. (CST) – Mead Museum, Leonard Hall
For more information on these seven hospitality training opportunities, visit SDVisit.com.
