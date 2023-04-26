PIERRE — Travel South Dakota, in partnership with the South Dakota Retailers Association, will host its annual Spring Hospitality Training from May 8-11. The trainings will be held in seven communities across South Dakota.

The Spring Hospitality Training is designed to provide tools, customer service tactics, and encouragement for South Dakotans in the tourism industry to better serve our visitors. Anyone involved in a business relevant to the tourism industry is encouraged to attend the free trainings. Registration is not required.

