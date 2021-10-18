South Dakota reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one death each in both Yankton and Turner counties — in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
It was Yankton County’s 38th pandemic death overall and first since Sept. 29, while Turner County saw its 61st COVID fatality and first since Sept. 13.
South Dakota’s 13 new deaths pushed the state toll to 2,202. There have been 60 COVID-related deaths posted so far this month.
The DOH recorded 354 new infections Monday, raising the overall number of cases to 150,350.
Active cases fell to 5,819 (-49), but active hospitalizations climbed to 193 (+8). There were 11 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County recorded two new cases and two new recoveries, with the number of active cases falling by one to 138.
Union County posted 17 new infections, the fourth time in the last five reporting days the county has reached double digits. Seventeen new recoveries were also recorded.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Monday included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +1; and Turner County, +2.
Douglas County also reported one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal Monday posted five active cases (4 students, 1 staff), down two from Friday. Nine people were in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
In the DOH’s weekly update of community spread levels in counties across the state, both Bon Homme and Douglas counties were raised back to high community spread, while Hutchinson County was lowered to moderate community spread. Turner County remained at substantial community spread. All other area counties were rated at high community spread. Statewide, 57 of the South Dakota’s 66 counties were listed as high community spread, up three from last week.
