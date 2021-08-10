NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s 27th annual Powwow will be Aug. 13-15 at the Ponca Community Grounds, located southwest of Niobrara, Nebraska.
This event is funded by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
Grand entries will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Meals will be provided to all in attendance an hour before each grand entry.
