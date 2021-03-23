• Josephine Savage-Oorlog, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Derek Arndt, 37, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Charleen Marek, 42, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Sidney Buchholtz, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Richard Manuel, 42, Colton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Milton Monterroso Merida, 23, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license.
• Travis Hornedeagle, 39, Yankton, was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Theodore Thornton Sr., 50, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
