City Not Seeing Momentum For Rescinding Fireworks Ban

It has been illegal for individuals to discharge fireworks in Yankton’s city limits for nearly 40 years. And while the question of rescinding this ban was approached last summer, as the Fourth of July 2021 approaches, it seems that the ban will stay in place for the foreseeable future.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan this week that the city was approached last year about rescinding the ban, but it came too late in the process to take such an action before the Fourth of July.
“We told the individual we would want to hear from them earlier,” she said. “We were pretty tight on time and we did not hear anything, at least I didn’t. … Maybe that’s because of the dry weather this spring and summer. Maybe that’s just because there was a loss in interest in it.”
The question came at a time when the city was postponing its own fireworks show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks ownership and use has been largely banned for individuals since July 1982; however, they remain available for purchase and legal to use in the remainder of rural Yankton County.
Leon said that, with the current drought status of the region, the city isn’t exactly upset that the ban remains in place.
“With the dry conditions, it’s probably OK that we’re just having the public display,” she said. “I do know some towns that have allowed fireworks by ordinance this year have decided it’s not a good idea just because of the weather conditions.”
One of those towns that had imposed a drought-related ban was Tea. According to KELO, the City Council had imposed a ban on fireworks last week. However, at a special meeting Monday night, that ban was rescinded for July 3-4.
As for rescinding the fireworks ban in the future, there are a couple of routes that this could be achieved, according to City Attorney Ross Den Herder.
“The city’s fireworks ordinance would need to change, which can be done by proper action of the Yankton Board of City Commissioners,” he said. “That process takes two public meetings (a “first reading” and a “second reading”) and an affirmative vote of our elected commissioners. Alternatively, the law also provides a process whereby citizens can petition for a change to the ordinance. If enough signatures are collected in the proper manner, the proposed ordinance change can be placed on the ballot in a municipal election. Yankton’s citizens would then vote on the ordinance change.”
But even before this process could begin, Leon said that there would need to be serious community discussions about it.
“We would have to have a full discussion about impacts on insurance and things like that,” she said. “It would be a community conversation, not just a commission conversation.”
She said this would be a long-term conversation involving many players.
“What I think I’d do first is start with the fire department and our city attorney, and make sure I understand all of the issues we would need to talk through with the commission,” she said. “Then bring it to the community so they understand what the request might look like, what the implications it might have on our community and what the desire is.”
She said the police department and those who have had experience with pyrotechnics would be consulted.
For some, such as Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach, there are concerns.
“Anytime you have something that would fly in the air that’s carrying some sort of ignition source, we worry about those causing both property damage, bodily injury and getting on neighbors’ property,” he said. “You can’t control where any of those go. Obviously they’re going to go with the wind or however they’re pointed, and in a closed space like a community or a city, that’s never a good thing.”
He said that waste can also be a large problem.
“A lot of folks are good neighbors and good stewards of the community and pick their stuff up,” he said. “But many don’t, so we worry about garbage and the proper disposal of that garbage. If they would dispose of that garbage where they don’t allow the fireworks remnants cool off, we’ve had in the past fires where people have disposed of fireworks, set them inside a building and we end up with a building fire.”
Some of those concerns were shared by Den Herder.
“My primary concern about lifting the city’s fireworks ban is the risk of fire and the resulting danger to people and property,” he said. “In a city, the close proximity and high concentration of houses and other structures leave few areas where fireworks could be safely discharged.”
He added that current regulations help guard against those who wouldn’t necessarily be as cautious around fireworks.
“Many of us love fireworks, and this ban certainly impacts our Fourth of July celebrations, but it also protects us from the neighbor who’s had a few too many and decides to tie together every piece of his Super Bertha Mega Rocket Pack,” he said. “Even a true fireworks pyromaniac would not appreciate the majestic beauty of the fireworks responsible for burning down his house.”
In recent years, concerns have also begun to be raised about the effect of fireworks on animals, civil services and those who aren’t lighting them off.
“We must reasonably consider those to whom fireworks create an unreasonable nuisance — think those who rise early for work or those with small children,” Den Herder said. “The bangs carry quite a distance. Fireworks late into the night legitimately may constitute a ‘disturbance of the peace,’ creating a problem for law enforcement. This problem is magnified for those in our community with pets that react poorly to the sounds caused by fireworks. It is not uncommon for dogs or other animals to panic or suffer other anxiety-related health problems in reaction to fireworks in the neighborhood.”
One thing that many residents may not realize is that the ban on fireworks in the city limits isn’t absolute.
“People can shoot fireworks — they need permission from the commission,” Leon said. “If you want to do a display for a special event or a special party, we’ve had folks that have had fireworks associated with weddings and other events that aren’t associated with the Fourth of July.”
Leon told the Press & Dakotan last year that there are a number of parameters the city looks at for these permits.
“How they determine (approval) is based on a recommendation from the fire department,” she said. “Do they have proper insurance? Do they have a pyrotechnic expert that’s putting it on or somebody that’s licensed to do that? Then, of course, weather is an issue. If it’s a dry year, those things are typically not a good idea.”
Ultimately, Leon said that she hasn’t seen people breaking down the door to rescind the current fireworks ban.
“I’ve never (seen) an outpouring of people that want to do this,” she said. “I’ve had one person in the time I’ve been here approach me on that. That doesn’t mean it’s not something we won’t do, (but) I think we need to understand what the community interest is before we would pursue an ordinance (change).”
