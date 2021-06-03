100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 4, 1921
• The concrete base for Pier No. 2 of the Meridian Highway bridge was being installed today. The process is known as “sealing”, concrete being poured down into the caisson and tamped down by the “sand hogs.” By tomorrow the caisson should be filled with concrete, the “sealing” process completed, and the pier will then be ready to receive additional concrete from above.
• War’s grimness was brought home to Yankton County again today with the arrival of the bodies of three of her sons who gave their lives in the cause of American democracy and for many months slept beneath the soil of France. Last night’s Milwaukee train from the south was a funeral train for it bore homeward the remains of a dozen South Dakota youths, each in its oaken casket and each draped with the flag under which they had fought and sacrificed.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 4, 1946
• It seems that Rocky, the squirming black cocker belonging to Gene Loffler, Jr., of 1234 Pine street, intrigued by the unusual appearance of a rabbit, chased the bunny to a culvert in front of the Freeman Otto residence, and that the bunny got through but the pursuing cocker didn’t. As a result, the street department was notified, and workmen arrived on the scene to dig up the entire 12-foot culvert in order to extricate the humiliated Rocky.
• Hypnotism, one of the ancient and still baffling sciences, will be unfolded in all its mystic phases when Professor Whiz comes to Yankton Thursday evening, June 13, to present a free show for people of this territory under the sponsorship of the L&L Motor Supply company of Yankton.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 4, 1971
• The Cincinnati Reds will hold their 1971 South Dakota tryout camp for high school boys and older baseball prospects at Freeman on July 6-7. Cincinnati scout Bill Clark will be in charge of the tryout in hopes of finding future Cincinnati player prospects.
• Several power circuits were off briefly, up to possibly half an hour, in Yankton Thursday evening as a result of branches blowing off onto power lines, according to Northwestern Public Service Co. A couple of “hot” lines were also down but there was no more damage than is customary with a small storm.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 4, 1996
• Former President of Bowling Green State University Dr. Paul Olscamp has been named as the interim USD president. Olscamp replaces Dr. Betty Turner Asher who resigned to pursue business in Florida.
• The Yankton Tennis Association is asking for donated tennis rackets to be used in the YTA Youth Instructional League. Those interested in donating an old racket can contact either Bill Malady or Tim Mulhair.
