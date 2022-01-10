Session Set To Start

PIERRE — It’s the M&M of the 2022 South Dakota Legislature — money and marijuana.
Those two topics appear as the leading issues for the session opening today (Tuesday), according to southeast South Dakota lawmakers.
In the November 2020 election, South Dakota voters became the first in the nation to approve both recreational and medicinal marijuana on the same ballot.
However, the South Dakota Supreme Court struck down Amendment A, which legalized adult-use marijuana. At the same time, cities and counties have worked with implementing Initiated Measure 26 for medical marijuana.
District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) noted the issue has already received high priority among lawmakers before the opening gavel falls.
“So far, the major issue of the session seems to be marijuana,” he said. “Before we have even started, there are 25 bills dealing with marijuana. I anticipate there will be a lot more.”
District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) agreed. “There are already many bills that have been pre-filed concerning marijuana, and also several social issues bills, as well,” he said.
As for money, budget issues aren’t new in Pierre. But instead of the usual extremely tight funds, lawmakers face how best to use the influx of federal funds for infrastructure, the pandemic and other needs.
As Joint Appropriations co-chair, District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) has already started her legislative work. “We started budget hearings a week before session starts simply to be able to thoroughly assess all the requests that are coming forward,” she said.
Her committee has been hearing the budgets of the major funding areas: Human Services, Board of Regents, Corrections and Social Services. “The requests are heavy lifts for the state, and most reflect ongoing dollars for new one-time projects,” she said.
She noted both higher education and technical education are requesting buildings to address student numbers for education programs dealing with workforce needs. The Department of Corrections is responding to workforce needs for maintaining correctional staff and housing for an overcrowded women’s prison.
In addition, the Human Services Center (HSC) at Yankton and the South Dakota Developmental Center at Redfield are responding to their changing populations, along with community placement for their residents, she said.
With more than $200 million available for one-time projects, Cwach anticipates a great deal of debate, starting with the governor’s proposed budget.
“Gov. Noem proposed a 6% increase in state and teacher wages and salaries, but because of inflationary pressures, it sounds like some will be debating whether this is enough of an increase,” he said.
“There is also a proposal to put $100 million toward one-time child care investments. But many child care experts are questioning whether a one-time investment, regardless of the amount, will actually be impactful long term, so I suspect there will be a good debate on the best way to fix the high cost of child care in South Dakota.”
Stevens supports addressing child support in South Dakota. This past summer, the governor appointed him to the South Dakota Child Support Commission. Federal law requires a review of state child support guidelines every four years to keep them up to date as well as to consider the cost of living.
“This commission is charged with updating our child support laws which affect thousands of individuals and children in South Dakota,” Stevens said. “This is important legislation and one that affects so many in our communities.”
Stevens backs the governor’s proposed 6% increase in education funding, as well as a 6% raise in state employee salaries. “I will be very supportive of this legislation and will be watching it very carefully to make sure it passes,” he said.
District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) has his own list of areas he wants to address.
“A few of the major issues I will be focusing on include giving South Dakotans the ability to wager on sports statewide, just as several neighboring states already allow,” he said.
“(I’m also) supporting infrastructure — housing, roads, water and sewer, especially in rural areas.”
District 17 Rep. Sydney Davis (R-Burbank) looks for a wide range of legislation.
“I expect this session to be packed full of various topics,” she said. “Again this year, there will be a large budget surplus and many opportunities to allocate it to.”
Davis holds her own list of priorities, especially for emergency medical services (EMS), as a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Education Committee.
“I plan on supporting our state’s emergency medical services by sponsoring a bill that would allow for more efficient use of emergency medications and help decrease costs to these departments,” she said.
She also plans on working with stakeholders to modernize and update the EMS statutes that are 50 years old.
“Outdated language can pose a significant barrier to the recruitment and (retention) of EMS providers, as antiquated regulations make South Dakota a less desirable place to practice,” she said.
“Updating outdated statutes could also positively affect monetary reimbursement for our local EMS departments, helping sustain struggling crews throughout the state.”
In addition, Davis looks forward to discussion on the Bright Start program and the proposed $100 million request from the governor’s office to implement it statewide.
“The Bright Start program gives new mothers the possibility of a nurse providing free care at home,” Davis said. “As a mother, this is a step in the right direction to help our fellow South Dakotans in need, and I look forward to the conversations this legislation will cultivate.”
She also plans to sponsor a bill allocating $10 million toward renovating the Churchill-Haines laboratory building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. “After touring the facility, these renovations are long overdue,” she said.
Once again, dollars will drive the state’s priorities and which programs it can pursue, Hunhoff said.
The budgeting process remains just as challenging when state is flush with dollars as during lean years, she said. The 105 legislators and the governor all have their ideas for using the one-time dollars, she said.
“There are certainly more requests than dollars available,” she said. “The focus is on the process and vetting out what are the state’s priorities and how best to fund those projects that have a sustainable impact on South Dakota.”
South Dakota has already benefited from additional federal dollars at both the state and local levels, Hunhoff said. The current session provides a time for seeing how the dollars are being spent and the impact, she added.
In addition, this year’s budget will need to balance the present and future revenues and expenses, Hunhoff said.
“Common themes are housing, workforce shortage, economic development, infrastructure needs and sustaining a state employee workforce,” she said.
Hunhoff cautioned that the source of federal funds will go away or return to pre-COVID levels, meaning South Dakota taxpayers will shoulder the future funding of any new ongoing programs.
“The federal dollars are again one-time dollars, and after 2024, they will not be coming to states,” she said. “So, at the end of the day, there needs to be a plan how the state will resume major funding responsibility for all that we have created through funding requests both last year and this coming fiscal year.”
Stevens agreed on the need to avoid overextending the state.
“Obviously, determining how to address the federal aid will be very important during this legislative session,” he said. “But this discussion should not overshadow our obligation to only fund those projects which our normal revenue can support, so our budget will balance (in future years).”
Davis said she is prepared to make the difficult decisions during the 2022 session.
“It’s unavoidable that there will be hard votes and loud debates,” she said. “However, it’s my responsibility to consider constituent feedback, look at the facts provided and render my decision that can better position our state for the future.”
Based on recent history and the bills already filed this session, Cwach anticipates what he considers a large number of hot-button social issues.
“I think there will be an effort to bring a lot more ‘political bills and resolutions’ this year because of the election,” he said. “By political bills and resolutions, I mean bills that do not actually do anything for South Dakotans but put legislators on the record on divisive national issues.”
The Legislature needs to remain focused during its “short” session, Cwach said.
“We only have 37 days in the Legislature, so it is important to me that we focus on working together to find solutions on actual issues facing South Dakota instead of playing politics on the taxpayer’s dime.”
Stevens also foresees a number of bills aimed at social issues.
“Unfortunately, sometimes the bills that effect the least number of citizens gets the most publicity as opposed to those bills that actually impact our families and communities on a daily basis,” he said.
However, he remains optimistic the 2022 Legislature will accomplish the challenges ahead of lawmakers.
“We’ll have a lot of work to do in a very short period of time,” he said. “As in the past, we’ll get it done.”
