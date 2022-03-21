IRENE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the S.D. Highway 46 reconstruction project from U.S. Highway 81 to the city of Irene has been let, and the contract awarded to Foothills Contracting Inc. of Webster in the amount of $19.3 million.
Work on this project involves full roadway grading, structure replacement, interim surfacing and intersection lighting at U.S. Highway 81 and S.D. Highway 46.
This project has a Nov. 17, 2023, completion date. Foothills Contracting’s preliminary construction schedule plans for some grading operations to be done late in the 2022 construction season with the bulk of the grading work to be completed in 2023. This project also consists of replacing six structures along the route. This work is planned to start during the 2022 construction season.
Landowners adjacent to the Highway 46 project are encouraged to contact the Yankton Area DOT at 605-668-2929 for any questions about the 2022 project construction season that may impact their agricultural operations.
