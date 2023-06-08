• The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to handle an unusual situation with help from Brown County, South Dakota, Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Linda Perez Marcuson and Dan Bray and well as Moody Motors Co. and their employees on June 1, 2023. Moody’s made contact by Chief Standing Bear Bridge with a stranded Cuban National couple en route from Aberdeen, SD, to Dallas, Texas, along with their two little girls. Moody’s towed in the broken, beyond-repair vehicle and gave them a place to cool off from the 90-plus degree weather. Brown County South Dakota Deputy Linda Perez Marcuson did an excellent job of translating over the phone so Knox County Sheriff’s Office could get a plan together working around the language barrier. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to find a place for the family and transported the family to stay in Yankton while their family could be enroute to pick them up.
• On June 2, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident on 543 Avenue at Miller’s Feedlot. Employees of Miller’s Feedlot were moving cattle across the road. Gates were used to block traffic from the road to get the cattle across the road. There were several employees monitoring the cattle and herding them across the road, and a work vehicle was also parked on the road with flashing lights to caution drivers. A black 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer owned and operated by Patricia Liska of Bloomfield, ended up driving into the gates causing minor damage to her vehicle. The gates were not damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.