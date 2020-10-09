PIERRE — Open enrollment for the 2021 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan year begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7.
During the open enrollment period, trained volunteers from the South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education Program (SHIINE) will offer free assistance to seniors seeking additional Medicare information.
If you are in need of assistance, contact one of the following regional offices to schedule an appointment:
• Eastern Region: 1-800-536-8197
• Central Region: 1-877-331-4834
• Western Region: 1-877-286-9072
All appointments will be held virtually.
SHIINE is a federal program designed to help individuals with questions about Medicare and protecting their benefits.
SHIINE is funded through the Administration for Community Living and administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long-Term Services and Supports.
