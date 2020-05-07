National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight resilience and hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to underscore the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 37th NTTW (May 3-9) arrives at an opportune moment to unite the industry, celebrate its indomitable spirit and elevate the role it will play in America’s economic recovery.
“Through every hardship, I find myself in awe of the travel industry’s ability to join together, adapt, and emerge stronger than before,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This is our toughest challenge yet, but what I’ve seen is that the spirit of travel has not been shattered.”
Since in-person rallies and events that have been hallmarks of NTTW in years past are not an option this year, Visit Yankton is celebrating NTTW by answering the call and participating in the South Dakota Spirit Week Challenge, working with Mayor Nathan Johnson on a National Tourism Day Proclamation, and by posting industry partner spotlights on social media. Visitor spending in Yankton County exceeded $74 million and generated over $4.9 million in state and local taxes, while supporting over 1,241 local jobs in 2018. Therefore, it is extremely important that we continue to keep Yankton on the forefront of visitor’s minds, even though travel is not appropriate right now.
“There’s no doubt this has been an incredibly challenging time for Yankton and South Dakota, but we see National Travel and Tourism Week as an opportunity to remind our visitors and our residents of the incredible spirit and resiliency of the travel industry and our workforce. It’s only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and Yankton will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms,” said Kasi Haberman, Visit Yankton director.
