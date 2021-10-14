Future Planning

Yankton County recently got a boost in pursuing a solution that has plagued an already beleaguered bridge over the James River.
Last week, the County Commission unanimously approved acceptance of a FEMA grant worth $84,477 for evaluating the raising of parts of 431st Ave. leading to the Stone Church Bridge, which the county is in the process of trying to replace.
County Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan the grant stems from flooding a couple of years ago.
“This is a FEMA mitigation grant,” she said. “It opened after the flood of 2019. Essentially, what they’re for is to try to prevent things from happening again if we do have another major flood event.”
She said it would be applied to studying raising the elevation of 431st Ave. leading up to the Stone Church Bridge.
“We had recognized Stone Church Bridge needs to be replaced, but often times, the road is underwater,” she said. “If we have a brand new bridge but the road is underwater when we have high levels, it really doesn’t solve the problem of keeping our transportation lines open. So we decided to proceed and do a study (asking), ‘Could we raise the road and minimize the times that that road is underwater (to the point where) you can’t use it?’”
Loest clarified that while some documents and discussion have referred to the grant applying to the study of “Stone Church Road,” it is not referring to a road of that name which parallels the James River in the area but is not connected to the Stone Church Bridge.
She said that the study going forward will examine what impacts raising the elevation of the 431st Ave. leading up to the bridge will have along other parts of the James River.
“They’ll do the water studies,” she said. “What happens if we raise the road a foot? How does that affect the upstream elevation of water? Or, if we raised it two feet, three feet, etcetera. There certainly would be a point where you would cause more problems upstream than what you’re solving with the road. It will also include public meetings for feedback and concerns of people who live upstream.”
Loest said that the study aims to create the project with the least impact on others.
“Usually with these types of projects, they want zero impact,” she said. “If you raise the road and say you impact 20 houses, that’s not going to be an approved project. You would have to do something else to mitigate the challenge.”
She was unsure of when public meetings will begin in connection to the mitigation study.
The study will be conducted by IMEG Corp. — formerly Clark Engineering — of Sioux Falls in conjunction with Planning & Development District III. The study must be concluded by next September.
Ultimately, Loest said the study doesn’t mean that an elevation raise on 431st Ave. leading up to the bridge itself is a sure thing.
“Part of the process is public input, and if it’s deemed at the end of this one-year cycle through our study that this is not a good thing to do, then we won’t do it,” she said.
As for the Stone Church Bridge itself, the county is continuing to work toward its replacement.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan that the design engineering is coming close to wrapping up.
“They’ve got the soils reports back from the (Department of Transportation) and they’re working on the design placement,” he said. “That’s got to be completed by the end of December because, come January, … that is when the applications are due for the replacement.”
The county will once again be applying for a state BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) grant in order to replace the aging bridge, something that was attempted unsuccessfully earlier this year.
“We applied for it last January and we were denied the grant due to our BIG score,” Sedlacek said. “Our BIG score was 48, and the higher the score, the better chance you’ve got.”
He said the Stone Church Bridge project, as applied for at the time, wasn’t far off from the lowest scored project to be approved (BIG score of 52).
As a result, Sedlacek said the county took on some of the burden itself to get into a better position for 2022.
“Our goal would be 2023 for a replacement,” he said. “So we don’t lose any time on it, we decided to pay for the design engineering out of our own pocket. When we first applied for it, that was for the design engineering and replacement.”
He said that having the county pay for the design engineering automatically adds 10 points to the BIG score, but this doesn’t necessarily mean a sure thing.
“It should be at 58 for next year,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s guaranteed, but it will get us in the playing field for getting awarded the grant.”
The county will apply for the BIG grant for Stone Church Bridge in January.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.