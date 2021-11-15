All volunteers with and sponsors of the 2021 World Archery Championships held earlier this fall in Yankton are invited to a volunteer and sponsor appreciation event from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.
There will be dinner, drinks and entertainment.
The NFAA Foundation sent out a formal Paperless Post e-vite to all sponsors and volunteers. Please RSVP via your Paperless Post invitation. If you didn’t receive an invitation, check your inbox and spam folders for an email from paperlesspost@paperlesspost.com or contact the NFAA at khaberman@nfaausa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.