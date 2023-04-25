LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is reminding grain producers and dealers of the importance of familiarizing themselves with Nebraska’s Grain laws when it comes to doing business with grain dealers.
It is of vital importance for a producer/seller to ensure they are working with a grain dealer that is licensed to do business in the state of Nebraska. If a producer sells grain to a grain dealer that is not licensed in Nebraska, the producer will have no protections under state law. A list of grain dealers licensed in Nebraska can be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website, https://psc.nebraska.gov/.
“State Law requires grain dealers to hold a Nebraska license in order to do business with producers/sellers from our state,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “The license means the grain dealer has posted a security bond with the PSC, providing protection for the producer/seller.”
Under the Nebraska Grain Dealer Act if a producer/seller wants to ensure their transactions with a grain dealer are covered by the grain dealer’s security posted with the PSC, they must demand payment within 15 days of completion of their contract with the dealer. Producers/sellers who choose not to demand payment within 15 days after completion of their contract will be unsecured creditors of that dealer and forfeit any protection from the grain dealer’s security.
Commissioner Watermeier said, “By knowing the law, working with only licensed grain dealers and demanding payment within the set timeframe producers/sellers can save themselves time and money should a grain dealer experience any issues.”
Information for producers/sellers, grain dealers and grain warehouses can be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website. Questions can be emailed to psc.grain@nebraska.gov.
