100 Years Ago
Friday, July 30, 1920
• Watertown is afflicted with an epidemic of diphtheria, one death having occurred this morning in the person of Charles H. McNeal, Jr., a young man about 25 years of age. Physicians attribute it to bacteria in the milk supply from a certain dealer in which family a case of diphtheria occurred some time ago. The deceased is an ex-service man and a local dealer in musical goods.
• A week from tomorrow little poppies will appear on the lapels and waists of those in Yankton who have contributed to the relief if the little French children, homeless, orphaned, uncared for, often gassed and diseased half-starved, running around like little animals, picking their food where they may, knowing not who they are.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 30, 1945
• It is not going to be long before school bells of Yankton County will start ringing again, and arrangements for the opening of the 1945-46 school year have been begun at the office of County Supt. Alma Burke.
• Two versions of a recent “Breakfast in Hollywood” radio program heard over WNAX via the American Broadcasting Company are reported to the Press and Dakotan, each stating that a Yankton woman had a part in the broadcast but giving different names, brought this explanation today from Mrs. Martin Sorenson, who said she heard the full broadcast.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 30, 1970
• Cost of extending the Missouri River navigation channel from Sioux City to Yankton would be about $35 million, according to Keith Wilcox, executive director of the Great Lakes of South Dakota Association.
• The sixth annual Lewis and Clark AAU Swim Meet will feature athletes from four states, with 28 teams and 533 swimmers, according to Meet Director Norm Gross. The huge meet will take place this coming Saturday and Sunday at Yankton’s Fantle Memorial Park Pool, which will also host the South Dakota State AAU Meet two weeks later. The pool is regulation Olympic size, 50 meter, with eight lanes in width.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 30, 1995
• No paper
