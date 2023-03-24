• On March 13, 2023, at about 1:43 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stop sign being shot at the intersection of 525 Ave and 880 Rd, Southeast of Verdigre, Neb. Two 12-gauge shotgun shells were found in the road. The area was photographed for shoe prints and tire tracks. The stop sign had damage to the upper part of it. The shotgun shells were taken as evidence. It is believed to have occurred between the afternoon of March 12, 2023, and the time of the reporting.
• On March 16, 2023, Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call-in regard to a skid loader driven by Dan Wamberg, of Wausa, Neb., having collided with a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Amy Berry, also of Wausa. The collision took place on Broadway Street (Highway 121). Dan had been clearing snow and slush from the street and hadn’t noticed Amy’s Tahoe as he attempted to cross from the south side of the street to the north side. Knox County Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity to remind vehicle drivers and operators of machinery to remain vigilant of other vehicles and pedestrians in their vicinity during snow removable on the streets. No injuries were reported, no damage to property other than the vehicles was observed by the responding deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.