Jennifer Powell, the Systems of Care (SOC) coordinator at Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS), thanks everyone in the program for its success in helping families in need.
Powell was recognized for her contribution to the counseling profession by the South Dakota School Counseling Association with the 2019-20 Special Contributions Award.
“I was very surprised; I had no idea,” Powell told the Press & Dakotan. “It was and honor. I was very, very humbled by it.”
Powell was hired in 2014 as the first coordinator of the SOC program, which, at that time, was a pilot program being developed to improve behavioral health services for kids and families in South Dakota.
“I had been working in the Yankton School District for 19 years, 15 as a high school counselor, when I retired — for three weeks.” Powell said. “Then, I started at Systems of Care, which works very closely with the school district. I was familiar with some of the needs or difficulties that families have. I learned, through Lewis & Clark, about the mental health field.”
As SOC coordinator, Powell had to research all the resources available in Yankton that might help her clients.
“We have a ton of resources and we’re very fortunate,” she said. “We also have volunteer organizations, and many caring and generous people.”
In 2019, following the adoption and expansion of Systems of Care throughout the state, LCBHS’ program expanded to five coordinator positions: two each in Yankton and Wagner, and one in Vermillion, she said.
“We work together as a team quite a bit,” Powell said. “All these communities are a little different, and we kind of bounce ideas off of each other — it’s a real team experience — and we do a lot of things that support all those communities.”
Being a an SOC coordinator is a lot like being a navigator that connects with families to help them reach the organizations or the resources they need, including help with housing, food or activities for children, she said.
SOC has outlined eight areas of services they can access for families: mental health, social, educational, health, substance abuse, vocational, recreational and juvenile justice.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Powell said. “We get the referral for a family; we reach out to the family and, with the family, put together an action plan.”
The plan usually involves identifying a family’s immediate needs so the coordinator has something with which to work.
Over the last six years, the program has developed and grown, she said.
“It isn’t a one-person thing.” Powell said. “There are tons of people that have helped and worked with this. It’s working with the school, with different resources here in town and with Lewis & Clark and the therapists in the Youth and Family Program.”
For Powell, the collaborations involved in building the program have made it a success.
“This award belongs to the people that I work with: the therapists, the teachers, the school and the counselors,” she said. “So, though I’m very humbled to be identified for this award, it should go to everybody in the program. It’s a great program.”
———
For more information on SOC services or therapy services for youth, contact the LCBHS Youth & Family Services Dept. at 665-4606.
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.