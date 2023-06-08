Mary Schweitzer

Mary Schweitzer

 Submitted Photo

In recognition of Older Americans Month, it is fitting that we recognize the value of Seniors who help others and whose experience brings so much to the community through their volunteerism. The community is better because of their efforts.

Mary Schweitzer has been a member of the Southeast South Dakota Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for many years and is active in volunteering with several community organizations, one of which is Habitat for Humanity of Clay & Yankton Counties.

