Cases Disposed:
Nov. 21-27, 2020
Michael Alan Wilson, 1314 National Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel Coulson, 609 Green Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Ausdemore, Norfolk, Neb.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information.
Daniel Coulson, 609 Green Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shawna Lorraine Campbell, 305 W. 5th St., Yankton; Domestic simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Tracey Ann Kleinmeyer, 3000 Douglas Ave., Apt. 112, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jaime A. Alvarez, 206 3 15th, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Keith Christensen, 1305 Picotte Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $371.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Alexis Martin Alcala, 2800 Broadway, Lot 30, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Guojun Han, 2400 Broadway #60, Yankton; Failure to stop; $126.50.
Clint Vernon Kiger, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
