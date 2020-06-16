The process for getting a plat is going to be a bit more streamlined going forward.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted 5-0 to adopt amendments to the Yankton County Zoning Ordinance’s regulations on subdivisions.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that the plat changes would be helpful moving forward.
“This is a good amendment,” he said. “It passed the Planning Commission unanimously with support from our zoning administrator. It’s going to make a more clear path for plats.”
He added that it’s a great improvement over existing rules, which had previously required a sketch plan and a preliminary plan to be drawn up.
“Right now, there’s multiple processes for plats,” he said. “It’s causing confusion and it’s causing problems. We have preliminary plats, we have minor plats and we have regular plats. It’s causing an issue. This cleans up that process, makes it easier to understand and I think it’s a good amendment.”
The amendments will go into effect 20 days after publication.
The plat amendments are among a number of changes that county officials are looking into regarding the county’s current zoning ordinance. Recently, the Yankton County Planning Commission has been holding work sessions to discuss changes to agricultural zoning.
Tuesday also saw the county move forward on a project to rebuild the bike trail along Highway 52 west of Yankton.
The board voted unanimously to accept bids for asphalt and concrete on the project.
Yankton County’s Highway Supervisor Mike Sedlacek said Asphalt Surfacing Company of Sioux Falls was the low bidder at $188,710. Concrete services will be provided for $16,878.
Klimisch noted that much of the project will be covered by the state.
“It’s important that people remember that the state is picking up 80% of this cost (up to $129,618) as well,” he said.
The county will still have to pay around $70,000.
“That’s still better than $200,000,” Klimisch said.
The county received a federal grant in the fall of 2019 that would pay for 80% of the project, which will see the trail reconstructed from the bottom of Chalkstone Hill to the fish hatchery. A timeline for completion of the trail was not discussed Tuesday night.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Reappointed the Mental Illness Board;
• Held an executive session regarding litigation. No action was taken;
• Heard a request for funding presentation from the Boys & Girls Club;
• Discussed potential changes to the county’s employee handbook;
• Received an update from Crystal Nelson on reopening the Mead Cultural Education Center.
