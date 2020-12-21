100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 22, 1920
• South Dakota has this year produced a grain crop of 235,881,000 bushels, or 34 million in excess of the 1919 total, and hay production in 1920 was 5,670,000 or 1,500,000 more than last year, according to the report of H.O. Herbrandson, field agent of the United States department of agriculture made public today.
• Victory perched on Yankton high school’s banner last night when the Lennox high basketball quintet invaded the local floor and returned home with the low end of a 37 to 13 score. It was the second game of the season for Yankton and the last before the Christmas holidays, the locals having lost to Gayville a week ago by 15 to 14.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 22, 1945
• A blood clot with which he was stricken Thursday proved fatal today to James A. Smith, 58, veteran railroad foreman here, who died at Sacred Heart hospital at 3:10 a.m. Mr. Smith, active and well until his sudden illness, had been foreman with the Great Northern Railroad here for the past eight years. The Smith family home in Yankton is located at 716 Fourth street.
• Peter J. Kolberg, pioneer of Yankton county since the sixties, and possibly the oldest man in the county in point of age, passed away at his home at 517 Mulberry street about 11:00 o’clock last night, following an extended period of failing health. He would have been 95 years of age next month. Mr. Kolberg spent most of his life farming, but during his younger years, when navigation on the Missouri river was in its heyday, he engaged in steamboating.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 22, 1970
• A $335,021 grant has been awarded to the University of South Dakota by the National Science Foundation. The grant is to be used for the support of a “Comprehensive Institutional Project for In-Service Teacher Education” under the direction of Dr. Charles R. Estee, chairman of the USD department of chemistry. The grant took effect Nov. 27, 1970, and terminates Oct. 31, 1972.
• Two girls, 14 and 16 years old, were arraigned in the Juvenile Division of the County District Court here Monday afternoon on charges of making false bomb reports to Yankton High School. A formal hearing was held in each case.
25 Years Ago
Friday, December 22, 1995
• State Sen. Bernie Hunhoff (D-Yankton) announced Thursday the formation of a non-profit corporation seeking to offer $800,000 within a year for rural development. Hunhoff, chairman of the Rural Renewal coalition of legislators, made the announcement at a meeting with approximately 50 lawmakers, farmers, ag leaders and journalists.
• Thousands of Nebraskan veterans, along with their widows and surviving children, won’t receive their benefit checks in time for the new year due to the budget impasse in Washington. The checks were to be mailed on Jan. 29 but will be delayed for each day starting Thursday that Congress fails to act, said Milt Cochell, a spokesman in the Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office in Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.