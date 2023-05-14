P&D Wins Awards In SDNA Contest

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan won several awards in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the South Dakota Newspaper Association (SDNA). The results were announced Friday at a joint annual meeting of the SDNA and the North Dakota Newspaper Association in Devils Lake, North Dakota.
The Press & Dakotan competed among all daily newspapers in the state.
Editor Kelly Hertz won first place in Best Local Column; second place in Best Spot News Photo and third place in Best Feature Photo.
Sports Editor James D. Cimburek captured first place in Best Sports Photo and second place in Best Sports Column.
Regional Editor Randy Dockendorf won first place in Best Feature story.
Reporter Cora Van Olson took second place in Best Government Story.
Also, Hertz and Dockendorf took third place in Best Photo Series.
The Press & Dakotan, which is owned and published by Gary Wood, was also awarded second place in General Excellence and third place in Best Typography and Design. The P&D also won third place in Best Special Publication, which was the Spring Sports Preview overseen by Cimburek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.