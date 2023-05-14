P&D Wins Awards In SDNA Contest

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.