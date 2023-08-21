100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 22, 1923
• The temperature dropped to within 11 degrees of freezing in Yankton last night. It didn’t break any records, but it threatened several and they were considerably scared. August has seen temperatures as low as 40. There have only been seven years in the 51 since the government weather bureau was established here that weather this cold or colder has been recorded, according to figures prepared by W.H. Fallon, government observer here.
• Mrs. Jessie Bartholomew, of the city library, is taking a vacation, and Miss Alice Meslo, who has been visiting friends in Detroit, Mich., is once more attending to her duties as assistant librarian.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 22, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 22, 1973
• Northwestern Public Service Company is constructing a new electric generating plant just east of Yankton at a cost of nearly $2 million, according to G.G. Hoover, Yankton division manager of NWPS. Hoover said that foundations are now being laid for the new plant building about a mile east of Yankton on the south side of old Highway 50. He said that the building will be enclosed by November 1 to permit continuation of equipment installation throughout the winter months, and that the new plant is scheduled to be operational by April 1 of next year.
• Tony Bitsos reported to police at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday that a full tank of gas had been siphoned from his car in an unlocked garage at 11th and Summit Sts. Monday night or early Tuesday. Will VanOsdel reported to police at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday that gas had been siphoned from his car, parked behind his residence at 213 West 10th St., probably late Saturday night.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 22, 1998
• The weather isn’t going to stop the fun this weekend for Riverboat Days ’98, said Nola Varilek, Riverboat Days committee member. The vendors are set up and things are going well, Varilek said Friday afternoon. Despite threats of rain throughout the weekend, spirits are sky high for the 15th annual late summer festival. Those spirits began with Friday night’s opening ceremonies. Rob Harmon of the Riverboat Days committee estimated that at least 2,000 people would attend Friday night’s festivities – and that it would only get better through the weekend.
• Sometime on July 26, someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a Timex watch, valued at $15, according to police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.