Something In The Air

Air quality alerts for eastern South Dakota and the state of Nebraska were issued Thursday as wildfire smoke from Canada is creating potential health issues across the region.
Late Thursday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) issued an alert for those areas of eastern South Dakota where smoke from wildfires had settled.
“The smoke is causing low visibility and increased fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution to levels that may be a concern to public health,” the DANR said in a press release.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) issued an advisory of possible Moderate (yellow category) to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange category) impacts that may occur across the through Sunday. Intermittent Unhealthy (red category) impacts in certain areas are also possible, the press release said.
Thursday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) also released an advisory for smoke emanating from fires in Ontario and Manitoba. Dense smoke was possible, especially in the James River valley and along Highway 14 to Brookings, the NWS said.
Dr. Anthony Hericks, a pulmonologist with Avera Medical Group in Sioux Falls, told the Press & Dakotan Thursday that the air quality in the region has deteriorated in recent days.
“Obviously, with the wildfires up in Canada, the situation is not good. The smog or haze we have … is pretty bad,” he said. “This will contribute to some respiratory difficulties, especially with patients who have already-known respiratory disease.”
Hericks said he knew the situation in the area was concerning early Thursday.
“When I drove in this morning, it wasn’t light out. (Later), when I looked out my window as a helicopter was coming in, I wondered where all the dust was coming from,” he said. “Then I observed that the dust never went away.”
According to the DANR press release, air pollution such as heavy smoke “can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD.”
For the population in general, symptoms might include some eye watering, running nose, coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.
“All of us deal with it a little differently,” Hericks said.
He added that the recent high humidity in the region “is really going to compound this for people who have difficulty breathing.”
Hericks said he has had local reports of people coming into a clinic in Sioux Falls who were having trouble breathing. He said one person, who has asthma, was wondering if she would need some treatment. “She was feeling that bad from the exposure,” he said.
He recommended people who have breathing issues to stay in a controlled environment.
“If you do have to go outside, try to avoid exposure as much as you can, and sometimes, wearing a mask may be helpful to filter out some of that particulate debris and keep you from inhaling it and causing some airway irritation,” Hericks said.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider, the DANR said.
The possibility of rain Friday may help the situation, Hericks added.
“Will some of that moisture suck up some of this smoke and will it dampen some of it down? And with a front moving through, will it wash out the smoke a little bit and make it not so dense? I think that will be helpful,” he said.
“The question will be is what follows it. Will (the smoke) keep coming this direction or not and how long will it be here?”
