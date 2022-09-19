100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 20, 1922
• Sandhogs are here now at the Meridian Highway Bridge, three crews of them, working on Pier 8. The air was put on this pier this morning at 8 o’clock and sand was being blown this morning. This, the final structure of the bridge, will go right through until its completion.
• Construction work on Yankton’s $42,000 storm sewer project started today with a crew of men digging the first ditch on Mulberry street. Cady & Savonell have had a crew here on the job for several weeks, unloading pipe and steel and brick for the job and distributing it about the city, and now they feel there is sufficient material on hand to start work with reasonable assurance that they will be able to carry it through to completion without any delays.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 20, 1947
• A heart ailment with which he had been troubled for a considerable time claimed the life yesterday of one of Yankton’s pioneer businessmen, John F. Walsh, 72. Mr. Walsh, a life-long citizen of Yankton County, pioneered the auto industry in this section.
• J.J. Pesicka suffered from shock as a result of a 10-foot fall from the scaffold while working on his house Thursday. X-rays were taken. It was found no bones were broken, but it is expected he will be confined to the hospital for two weeks.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 20, 1972
• High winds ripped through Utica early this morning putting power out, ripping out trees and moving buildings. There was disagreement on whether the winds which struck from the southwest were “straight” winds of the 100 miles per hour range or whether they were part of a “twister.”
• Yankton firemen answered a call at 6:10 a.m. today to the Darrel Mosher home at 305 East 15th St., where lightning struck a television set. The set was burned up, a window sill charred, a window broken from the heat, and there was smoke damage throughout the house, according to Fire Chief Howard Frick.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 20, 1997
• The improving Yankton Bucks served notice on the rest of the ESD that they were ready to be considered a “team to beat” after demolishing the Mitchell Kernels 58-6 before an Arickara Day crowd of 4,000 fans at Crane-Youngworth Field last night.
• Telephone service should be restored today to the customers remaining without service since Thursday night’s lightning strike. Lightning damaged an electronic switch, fiber optic cable and computers at Hartington Telecom, which took a direct lightning hit. Around 1,500 customers were without service at the peak of the outage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.