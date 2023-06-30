The Yankton County Commission will hear a report on the 2021-2022 audit as well as an update on the Yankton County Employee Handbook when it meets Wednesday.
Also, Todd Huber and Bob Currie are slated to address the commission regarding the Sundance Road District and the South Sundance Road District, respectively.
