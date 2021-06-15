PIERRE — Two subcommittees of the Marijuana Interim Study Committee will hold their first meetings June 21-22, 2021, via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee will meet Monday, June 21, at 10 a.m. (CT). The group will review IM 26 Revisions from the South Dakota Municipal League and South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, learn about telehealth and health issues in Colorado, receive a presentation from the North Dakota Department of Health, and gain tribal perspective from representatives of several South Dakota tribes.
The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee will meet Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT). The group will receive information on Home Rule and Dillon Rule from the South Dakota Municipal League, gain law enforcement and legal perspective from various representatives, and hear a presentation on marijuana in the workplace.
Those wishing to testify remotely before either subcommittee must register by noon June 18, by email to Amanda.Marsh@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, who they are representing, city of residence and what agenda item they will be addressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.