PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is recognizing four individuals and two organizations with 2020 Governor’s Awards for History for their efforts in preserving state history.
The award winners include Michael Runge of Deadwood, Pat Roseland of Rapid City, Robert J. Cordts of Madison, Steven J. Bucklin of Vermillion, Reliabank of Watertown and the Fall River County Historical Society of Hot Springs.
“These people and organizations represent the best of our state,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “Through their efforts, South Dakota history will be preserved for future generations.”
“We are pleased to give out these awards,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. “These are just a few of the shining examples of how people across the state are helping us in our efforts to promote, nurture and sustain South Dakota history.”
Bucklin, a history professor at the University of South Dakota, is the recipient of the 2020 Herbert S. Schell Award for the best article in Volume 49 of “South Dakota History,” the State Historical Society’s award-winning quarterly journal. The Schell Award is named for Herbert S. Schell, a historian and long-time USD professor. Bucklin’s article, “Working on the Railroad: A History of the South Dakota Core Rail System,” appeared in the Spring 2019 issue of the journal. In his article, Bucklin focuses on the efforts of Governor William J. Janklow and other state officials during the early 1980s to keep state railroads running to the rest of the country.
