On Wednesday, July 29, all trails in the northwest quadrant of Memorial Park will be closed to pedestrian traffic. This is to include the trail heading south off of 21st Street, to and around the Veteran’s Memorial and then continue west, back to Douglas Avenue. This work also requires that the playground, at this location, be closed.
The closure is so that the contractor for the Huether Family Aquatics Center can remove and replace the trail, as part of that project.
This area will be closed until Aug. 14.
