South Dakota reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state’s overall toll to 1,844. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 111 new infections but active cases dropped to 2,073, the lowest level since Aug. 27.
Yankton County recorded two new cases with one recovery, raising the number of active cases to 34.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+2), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+1) and Dixon (+1) counties in Nebraska.
Here are other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 110,315 (+110: 100 confirmed, 11 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,073 (-46);
• Recoveries — 106,398 (+150);
• Hospitalizations — 6,438 ever hospitalized (+7); 87 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 1,844 new tests processed; 600 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 152,992 total vaccinations (+4,134); 103,895 new individuals vaccinated (+2,842).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 69 new infections and no new deaths. The state’s death toll remained at 2,002.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 197,236 (+69);
• Recoveries — 142,312 (+200);
• Hospitalizations — 5,950 ever hospitalized (+8); 197 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 5,671 new tests processed; 992 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 287,551 (+3,338).
