FARGO, N.D. — The “Footsteps In the Dark” Podcast will release “Season One: Tammy Haas” on April 14, covering the 30 year old case of the unsolved death of 19-year-old Tammy Haas.
The “Footsteps In the Dark” Podcast is a true-crime podcast created and hosted by Dr. Chad Zimmerman, a trained Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and an avid true crime and cold case crime investigator.
Now in its first season investigating the cold case of how 19-year-old Tammy Haas died, the podcast uses a story-telling format to weave together facts of the case with new forensics research. The podcast’s mission is to help families finally get the truth about their loved ones.
The podcast covers a two-year investigation into the 1992 death of Tammy, whose body was found in a ravine off a Nebraska highway on an early September morning near her hometown of Yankton.
“This has been an amazing journey investigating a case that means so much to so many,” Zimmerman said. “This podcast will answer many questions and rumors which linger to this day.”
The nine-episode series will cover the 30 years since Tammy’s death, including the time frame, investigations, and trial. In the final episode, a new theory regarding her death will be revealed.
To listen to the new podcasts released every other week starting on April 14, visit footstepsinthedarkpodcast.com and download episodes on all major podcast stations, including iTunes, Spotify and iHeartRadio.
