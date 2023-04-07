FARGO, N.D. — The “Footsteps In the Dark” Podcast will release “Season One: Tammy Haas” on April 14, covering the 30 year old case of the unsolved death of 19-year-old Tammy Haas.

The “Footsteps In the Dark” Podcast is a true-crime podcast created and hosted by Dr. Chad Zimmerman, a trained Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and an avid true crime and cold case crime investigator.

