Legislators Split On Transgender Bill

PIERRE ¬– During this week’s final day of the South Dakota Legislature, area lawmakers split on a controversial bill allowing only biological females to participate in any girls’ or women’s athletic events.
In the end, HB1217 — sponsored as promoting sports fairness — died during Monday’s session. The bill, similar to ones in other states, gained national attention.
Supporters said the measure was necessary for protecting women and girls in athletics, while opponents said there was no need for the bill and that it was targeted at transgender persons.
HB1217 may have died, but the issue hasn’t.
Gov. Kristi Noem immediately signed two executive orders dealing with the issue, requiring action in K-12 public schools and requesting such action at the university level. In addition, she plans to call a special session in late spring or early fall to resurrect legislation.
“Only girls should play girls’ sports,” she said. “Given the Legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics.”
Besides garnering national attention, the bill commanded a great deal of time and attention during the session. The final outcome left both sides unhappy for different reasons.
District 18 Reps. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) opposed the bill while District 19 Rep. Marty Overweg (R-New Holland) supported it. They reflected the split among the 10 House members from south-central and southeast South Dakota.
No need existed for the bill in any form, Cwach said.
“Regardless of how the bill was written, HB1217 did not address a pressing issue that merited the amount of time it received in the Legislature,” he said.
“The evidence before the Legislature showed that the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) has a thorough policy to ensure that high school women’s sports are competitive and fair.”
The control should be left with the SDHSAA, which is handling the subject well, Cwach said.
“School districts, working with SDHSAA, are doing an excellent job to make sure our women’s sports are fair,” he said. “Since the SDHSAA adopted this policy eight years ago, only one transgender woman has used the policy to play women’s sport, and her participation did not result in any sort of competitive disadvantage in any female high school sport.”
The current mechanism works, Cwach said.
“It was clear to me that the current authorities and their policies work well to treat everyone fairly and make sure our high school sports are competitive and fun for participants,” he said. “NCAA has similar policies that are fair, and there simply wasn’t any evidence to suggest otherwise.”
Overweg said each session seems to contain a bill that gains traction, for whatever reason, often gaining major attention while other bills and issues may fall by the wayside.
“I’m not sure why it was this bill (that caught the spotlight), but I thought that 1217 was a great bill,” he said. “It really defines South Dakota as a conservative state. I have four daughters and six granddaughters, and I like the idea of this bill.”
However, Noem did a sudden turnaround from saying she was “excited to sign it” to then issuing a number of recommended changes and in the end not signing the legislation, Overweg said.
“The governor liked it and then suddenly didn’t like it,” he said, not caring to speculate on her change of mind.
On Monday, the House rejected the governor’s recommendations 67-2, Overweg said. “I didn’t even want to take a vote on it, but the Speaker called for a vote,” he added.
The House sent its vote to the governor, who didn’t act on it before leaving to oversee firefighting efforts in the Black Hills, Overweg said. The override received a 45-24 majority but fell short of the needed 47 votes.
Overweg said he didn’t see the governor’s two executive orders as the answer.
“The first one is basically the bill she just vetoed, and I don’t think the second one does anything. It asks the regents to consider (action). It’s fluff,” he said.
“Hopefully, when we go back for the special session, we get a chance to work with the second floor (the governor’s office) and hopefully turn out a bill that we can agree on for the protection of girls and women in the future.”
Stevens described the governor’s proposed changes as substantial in nature and far beyond the South Dakota constitution’s allowance for errors in style or form. “Those changes are typically minor ones such as punctuation,” he added.
The changes the governor proposed, he said, included (a) removing requirements that athletes submit written statements; (b) limiting the scope to elementary and secondary schools; and (c) eliminating a cause of action against schools that allow transgender females to complete, for example.
Those recommendations completely changed the nature of the bill, exceeded the governor’s authority and invaded the duties of the Legislature, Stevens added.
“The bill deserved to be voted on in its original form whether you agreed upon it or not,” he said.
The result of the initial vote to send the bill back to the governor gave her the opportunity to sign the bill in its original form for the second time, Stevens said. She decided to allow the bill to be vetoed by not signing the bill again, an action similar to a “pocket veto.”
“Once the bill was returned to the House for the second time in its original form, I voted against the bill for several reasons,” he said, “one of which is that I believe that this kind of issue should be dealt with on the local level as we have successfully addressed these issues in the past.”
Noem’s actions represent a political move, Stevens said.
“The executive orders of the governor are merely an attempt to put into practice the changes that the Legislature defeated on Veto Day,” he said. “The governor is merely trying to side step the legislative process.”
Meanwhile, the Senate had completed its work and was awaiting House action on HB1217, according to District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton).
“From the perspective of sitting in the Senate waiting for the House to act on HB1217 the ball was entirely in their court,” she said. “After waiting most of the day with no action, the Senate reached out many times to get some action done by the House. but in the end, the Senate adjourned.”
Even if the House overrode the veto, the Senate lacks the ability to act on the bill, Hunhoff said.
“With some Senate members leaving for home, there was not even enough members left to have a two-thirds majority left to have a potential override of the veto if the bill did make it to the Senate,” she said. “Reasons for the inaction of the House need to come from the House leadership.”
District 17 Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) noted his chamber still had no business before them shortly before 2 p.m.
“There was nothing brought up about medical marijuana, so the only issue has to do with the style and form veto of HB1217,” he said. “Since that is a House bill, it started there (for any further change and veto overrides).”
Cwach said the HB 1217 received tremendous attention at the expense of many other issues.
“HB 1217 received hours of testimony in committee, hours of additional debate, and a ton of media attention,” he said. “We only get 37 days in the legislature. That time would have been better spent focusing on the health and economic consequences of COVID-19, the rising cost of health care, agricultural market consolidation or so many other more pressing issues.”
Cwach doesn’t support resurrecting the sports bill, along with medical marijuana and possible funding issues, during the special session.
“Without new evidence, I do not see a need to further address competition in girls’ sports,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.