The following events are planned at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 7:05 am
The following events are planned at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
• 4-5 p.m. — INSECT SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Join the naturalists for an insect scavenger hunt and craft. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 7-8 p.m. — WATERCOLOR AND ROCK PAINTING ON THE BEACH: Relax and enjoy the evening by painting on the beach. Meet at the east side of Gavins Beach near Shelter #3.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING: Join the naturalists for fishing on the north shore of Lake Yankton. Poles and bait provided. Meet at Chief White Crane
• 2-3 p.m. — PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Join the naturalists to learn some basic photography techniques and go on a photo scavenger hunt. After taking photos, you will make a nature photo frame. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 7 p.m. — CORPS OF ENGINEERS PRESENTATION: Join the Corps of Engineers for an informational presentation. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
