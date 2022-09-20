A new book that compares Lawrence Welk’s early music career and the author’s own experiences offers a story within a story, about different generations of musicians touring the upper Midwest.
Journalist and author Christopher Vondracek’s new book, “Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory and Prairie Troubadours,” is now available through the South Dakota Historical Society Press.
Not so much a chronicle about Welk, Vondracek’s book is more of a personal memoir about the summer he read Welk’s autobiography, “Wunnerful, Wunnerful,” while touring South Dakota with the band Brickhouse Boys on the same circuit Welk traveled in the 1920s-1930s, he told the Press & Dakotan.
“I got the book from my grandma’s when she was moving to the nursing home in Beresford.,” he said. “I picked it up as some light reading to do that summer while I was interning at South Dakota Magazine in Yankton.”
Welk’s autobiography was entertaining, funny and local, he said, adding that he was captivated by Welk’s early touring story rather than by his television success with “The Lawrence Welk Show.”
“It was fun to be reading about Welk playing a gig in, like, Aberdeen,” said Vondracek, who is now a reporter with the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. “It was like, ‘We played a gig in Aberdeen!’ I never thought someone could have gone through that town on their way to fame — but someone did!”
Vondracek began noticing interesting parallels between what he was experiencing on the road and what Welk had gone through eight decades prior when he was still playing what Vondracek called the “barn-dance circuit” in the Dakotas.
“The staple cohort of individuals you meet on tour as a touring musician, regardless of the generation, tend to resemble each other, like the person who is the barkeep, the person who booked the show and the egomaniacal lead singer,” he said.
Also, Welk referred to some of the women he would meet on the barn-dance circuit, comparing them to his wife, Fern, whom he met in Yankton.
“He describes them as, ‘night and day from Fern,’” Vondracek said. “I thought, ‘Is he talking about polka groupies?’ That sounded familiar in some respects to the culture I was trying to navigate as a musician 15 years ago in rural South Dakota.”
Welk and Vondracek each also experienced moments of ambivalence about whether to continue their musical journeys, he said.
“At the time, I was a little more pious than I am now,” Vondracek said. “In college at the University of South Dakota, I was a student resident at the Catholic church, the St. Thomas More Newman Center in Vermillion.”
Touring with a band was like living on the dark side of life, he said, comparing it to a crisis moment in Welk’s life.
“Welk finds out his band is smoking marijuana,” Vondracek said. “What do you do with that information if you are Lawrence Welk and you’re a super-pious Catholic German boy?”
Welk was based in Yankton for years, playing music on WNAX radio and also touring.
“He was on his way to New Orleans in a blizzard from Bismarck, North Dakota, and got waylaid at what was the St. Charles Hotel in downtown Yankton,” he said. “Welk stayed for the better part of a decade. He played (on the radio) by day, and at night and on the weekends, he’d go to these far-flung towns and play a gig.”
Vondracek’s grandfather saw Welk perform in Verdigre, Nebraska, sometime in the 1930s, Vondracek said.
“Welk had been stuck on the river road at Niobrara, Nebraska, in a rainstorm. They had to send some people and he was late,” he said. “Welk showed up — he was wearing all white, I think, maybe not. Maybe I just see him in all white — and the car door opens and he’s already playing the accordion for the hungry patrons.”
Vondracek said he grew up with a negative stereotype of Welk as a stodgy figure, a middle-school band teacher-type, but through the autobiography, the journalist discovered a dedicated individual.
“Welk was a road warrior,” Vondracek said. “He really worked hard, and it was not a glamorous existence.”
That part of Welk’s life captivated Vondracek, prompting him to consider what it means to be a musician in upper-Midwest rural America, he said.
The genre may change, but whether it’s guitars or accordions, big band or rock’n’roll, the culture supports local music, Vondracek said.
“This is a place that has a fervent love for music,” he said, “That love of music is something that I came away having a greater appreciation for.”
Vondracek still has a love of music, playing piano on South Dakota’s traveling radio show, “Rock Garden Tour” and with his Twin Cities-based band, The Golden Bubbles.
