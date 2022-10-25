Community-wide organizations and volunteers are partnering to make the holidays brighter this year through United Way’s Yankton Toys for Kids program.
The Yankton Toys for Kids wish list is now being compiled for children in need, under the age of 18, who live in Yankton County. A release form and wish list are to be completed by the child’s legal guardian(s) and returned to United Way by Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Referrals are required to qualify for the Yankton Toys for Kids program and can be obtained through participating local human service organizations, Department of Social Services, Yankton School District counselors or at the United Way Community Impact Center.
How can you help? Community members can support these efforts in multiple ways. The Yankton Toys for Kids — Adopt a Family program enables businesses, community members, or organizations the opportunity to provide clothing, food, and gifts to referred families. Sponsors or “adopters” are paired with a local family in need and provided with the children’s ages, clothing sizes, and special requests. Deadline to participate as a sponsor or adopter is also Nov. 14, 2022.
Another way to support Toys for Kids is to donate items via our Collection Boxes, available throughout November and early December, at participating retail locations. Collection Box locations to be announced.
If you would like more information on Yankton Toys for Kids, the Adopt a Family program, or how you can help local families this holiday season, contact Baylie Galbreth, Program Coordinator, United Way of Greater Yankton at (605) 665-6766 or by email at info@yanktonunitedway.org.
