To boost business during the COVID-19 economic slowdown, Yankton is hosting a “25 on the 25th” event, spearheaded by the Press & Dakotan.
To participate, Yankton residents can shop at any local brick-and-mortar business and spend $25 today (Friday).
Several Yankton businesses are offering discounts in conjunction with this event.
Four times in the last decade —most recently in July — when the local economy has been struggling, Yankton residents and businesses have come together to participate in this grass-roots event.
“Even $25 helps pay the bills,” Press & Dakotan Publisher Gary Wood said. “It allows businesses to support their employees and the other businesses in town. It helps communities sustain themselves through tough times. Our goal is to encourage people to spend their money in Yankton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.