Though the Summit Activities Center (SAC) is closed this week as Yankton seeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, managers are still planning for an extremely busy summer as the only public pool in town.
This summer, the pool at the SAC will have to accommodate the swim team, water aerobics classes, swimming lessons, open swim and family swims, Sonya Wattier, SAC recreation coordinator, told the Press & Dakotan.
Also, the plan could change, especially given that the current school shutdown could extend the school year.
“It's going to be busy,” she said. “I think it's going to be, ‘Go with the flow.’ We'll see what happens, and hopefully everything goes nice and smooth.”
For those with a membership to the SAC or a Great Life membership that includes the SAC, there is no need to purchase a summer membership for open swim.
For those who do not have a membership already, individual summer memberships are available, as well as daily rates.
“You can get a pool pass, but we have changed that to where we no longer do family memberships,” Wattier said. “The same policy of only individual memberships will be continued at the new aquatic center when it opens next summer.”
The decision to have only individual memberships was made after reaching out to other aquatic facilities in the region to see what they found worked best.
For a popular, new aquatic center, it seems that “family memberships” could pose problems, mostly in connection with the definition of “family.”
“With families, we could have one grandma with her four kids in their 30s and 40s, and her 13 grandkids, all on one family membership,” Wattier said. “Other aquatic facilities were having that problem, so they went to an individual rate.”
Pool passes are for the pool only, and do not include access to the second floor.
Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club will be taking children with memberships or pool passes to the SAC pool this summer, but membership information must be current and correct or the child may not be able to participate, Wattier said.
Most of the daycare centers in town are planning on bringing the children to the pool from Monday-Thursday over the summer, she added.
The new pool schedule is expected to take effect after school ends in May.
“We are open starting the week of Monday, May 18, with ‘No School Specials’” Wattier said. “We plan to have open swim — as of right now — from 1-5 p.m., that week, Monday through Friday. Then our summer hours of being open on weekends start Saturday, May 23.”
On Saturdays, open swim will be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and kids 9 years old and older may be dropped off, she said.
Children ages 8 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The pool will be occupied most of the time, she said.
“The facility is going to be opening on Sundays at 8 a.m. for lap swimmers,” Wattier said. “Sundays are about the only days that the pool will not be occupied in the morning.”
Even during open swim and swim team practices, there will always be at least one lane open reserved for lap swimmers, she said, though lap swimmers may have to share.
“Sundays are going to be family day, no different than what we had at the outdoor pool,” Wattier said. “You have to be accompanied by a parent. That is going to be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.”
Beginning the Tuesday after Memorial Day, people under age 18 will be allowed to swim Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon-5 p.m. when there will be lifeguards on deck.
Open swim must be wrapped up by the time the swim team gets the pool at 3:30 p.m. Swim team practices will go until about 8 p.m., she said
“There will still be evening open swims on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30-7:45 p.m.,” Wattier said. “But on Fridays, the evening open swim is only for families, so, again, kids have to be accompanied by a parent.”
Private pool parties may not be possible this summer because of the tight schedule and limited free hours.
There are copies of the SAC pool summer schedule available at the front desk. The schedule will be printed in the SAC summer brochure as well, which will be available in the schools after April 20.
