Man Violates Probation On BB-Gun Convictions

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Hartington man convicted for twice threatening minors with a BB gun violated his probation after five weeks and faces a January sentencing.
Brandon Lee Meyers, 28, originally faced a total of eight charges — seven of them felonies — for the two separate incidents. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded no contest to amended charges, and the court found him guilty in both the June 2021 and September 2021 cases.
Last April, District Judge Bryan Meismer placed Meyers on intensive supervised probation for one year in both cases to run concurrently (at the same time). In his sentencing order, the judge said he informed the court of the variables he took into account in making his decisions.
The probation started April 11, but Meyers violated conditions the following month. He admitted to a May 19 offense involving marijuana and paraphernalia.
The state dismissed a second allegation of a May 3 offense of disturbing the peace.
Meyers was scheduled for a court appearance this week on the probation violation, but it has been rescheduled for Jan. 23 at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
PROBATION CONDITIONS
In the June 2021 case, Meyers was found guilty of one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; two counts of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor, and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
In the September 2021 case, he was found guilty of two counts of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor.
A Class IV felony carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and one year of post-release supervision. A Class I misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, while a Class II misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Meismer placed him on intensive supervised probation rather than sentence him to prison or jail. As part of his probation, Meyers was ordered to meet court-ordered conditions including:
• payment of court costs and probation fees;
• completion of a cognitive behavioral program;
• completion of an anger management program;
• writing letters of apology to the victims.
He was ordered to serve at least 48 hours in jail for any of these probation violations:
• testing positive for alcohol or a controlled substance not prescribed by a physician;
• refusing to submit to a chemical test when requested to do so;
• using any alcoholic beverage or controlled substance.
Meyers could request early release from probation through his probation officer.
REVIEWING THE FACTS
Court records provide a description of the circumstances surrounding each incident of threatening minors with a BB gun.
In the first case, dated June 12, 2021, Meyers initially faced two counts of second-degree attempted assault, a Class IIIA felony; one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
In that case, Cedar County Dispatch received a report around 11 p.m. of a vehicle shot up by a BB gun.
About 30 minutes later, a Cedar County deputy met with the two minors, both 16 at the time. The minors said they were driving past Meyers’ house when he allegedly shot at them with a fully automatic BB gun and broke out a car window. The minors said they both know Meyers and saw him in front of his house where he raised a gun and pointed it at them. They then heard the BBs hitting the car, and the driver said he tried to get away and felt what he believed was a BB fly right past his face.
The deputy returned to the scene of the alleged shooting at 606 East Main St. He observed glass fragments in front of the residence, which appeared to be the same type of glass as the broken passenger rear window from the minor’s vehicle.
Meyers came out of his residence and said he didn’t know what happened in front of his house or anything about the glass. When asked, Meyers said he had an AR-15 looking fully automatic BB gun, but it was at his old house.
Court records describe the deputy’s conversations with Meyers, including a trip to his old house, and with other parties about the firearm, its location and the alleged incident.
At one point, Meyers allegedly contacted one of the witnesses regarding the alleged shooting, the deputy said in court documents.
In the second case, dated Sept. 4, 2021, Meyers faced two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of child abuse, each a Class IIIA felony.
Cedar County Dispatch received a 2 p.m. call from who a woman who said her sons, ages 16 and 14, came home and reported a male subject had stopped them on Main Street in Hartington and threatened the two teenagers with a gun.
Cedar County law enforcement conducted search warrants for the residence at 606 E. Main St. and a 2011 Silver Ford Escape Limited, registered to Meyers.
According to court documents, authorities found “in plain view” of the living room multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and containers containing a waxy substance.
Meyers was arrested and transported to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington. When shown the airsoft BB guns seized during the search, the two teenagers said it was the firearm they saw Meyers allegedly pull out his vehicle and hold up when he allegedly yelled at them.
The deputy said he asked the boys if they could see the orange tip on the end of the barrel. They said they didn’t see the orange tip and thought it was a real firearm.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney prosecuted the cases, while Norfolk, Nebraska, attorney Dennis Morland served as defense counsel.
