PIERRE — The Agricultural Land Assessment Implementation and Oversight Advisory Task Force, chaired by Rep. Kirk Chaffee (R-Whitewood), will hold its first meeting of the 2022 Interim on Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
Members will receive information from the Department of Revenue; Matthew Elliot, Associate Professor, SDSU Ness School of Management and Economics; and Nathan Jones, State Soil Scientist, USDA SD State Office. There is also time reserved for public testimony.
