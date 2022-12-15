LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with Connect Nebraska working group will hold the first in a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The BEAD program provides support to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.
“This is the first of many outreach activities,” said Cullen Robbins, Director, PSC Telecommunications/NUSF Department. “By engaging our citizens and stakeholders we hope to provide a clear understanding of the BEAD program and the steps that will be taken to help bring broadband to unserved and underserved areas of our state.”
