Yankton To Host Powerlifting Meet

Powerlifting is coming to Yankton this weekend, and organizers hope it’s only the beginning.
Saturday will mark the city’s first powerlifting meet, which has been organized by Yankton High School, Coach Rozy Performance and Mount Marty University (MMU) football. The event, featuring high school competitors from across the state, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the MMU campus.
According to the event’s website, “there will be a Girls and Boys Division with 11 weight class divisions for the females and 12 weight divisions for the males. Medals will be given to the top three places in each weight division, and Top Male and Top Female lifters will also be recognized.”
Organizer Mark Roozen told the Press & Dakotan that several entities have teamed up to make Saturday’s meet a reality.
“Brady Muth, the football coach at Yankton, came to me and said somebody had contacted him and said, ‘Hey, have you guys ever thought about doing a powerlifting meet?’” Roozen said. “He kind of initiated it and I powerlifted in college, so I reached out to a couple of folks. Shawn Flanagan, who’s from Salem, is helping coordinate it — he does a lot of the state powerlifting meets. The (MMU) football team is going to help be spotters and put the organization together. … The South Dakota National Guard, some of those folks are going to be here to help with moving and spotting.”
He said more than 300 entries have been received for the event, though some may not be able to make it to Yankton due to this week’s storm. Still, he anticipated around 200-250 competitors, around 50 of which are from Yankton.
Roozen said the event will be unique to the region.
“There’s really no powerlifting meets that are down in the southeast corner (of the state) except for Sioux Falls,” he said. “When they reached out, I think they wanted to broaden their span and get to this area. … Next week will be the South Dakota State Powerlifting Meet, so we’re the last meet they can actually qualify for that. If kids meet a certain standard, they could qualify and go to state next week.”
He added the public is welcome to attend.
“We’ll have six different platforms,” he said. “We’ll have bleachers set up for parents and spectators to come watch the kids.”
Roozen said he’s excited about bringing a new type of sporting event into the area.
“We’ve got a group of kids that come and train with us, but they’re not heavily involved in traditional sports like football, basketball, track (or) baseball, but I think they’re going to do pretty well in this meet,” he said. “It gives them another opportunity to compete and lift weights. One of the things I like about weight lifting and training is it’s something they can do for the rest of their lives if they want to.”
He added that hopes are to make this meet a permanent fixture on Yankton’s continually expanding sports scene.
“We’re going to do it each year,” he said. “Any proceeds we get will go to the Yankton athletic department and Mount Marty football. … It’s just a good opportunity for the kids to be involved.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.