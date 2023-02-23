Yankton To Host Powerlifting Meet
Courtesy Photo

Powerlifting is coming to Yankton this weekend, and organizers hope it’s only the beginning.

Saturday will mark the city’s first powerlifting meet, which has been organized by Yankton High School, Coach Rozy Performance and Mount Marty University (MMU) football. The event, featuring high school competitors from across the state, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the MMU campus.

