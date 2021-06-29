DSS Program Fosters Hope

If you have room in your home and heart for a child in need, Laurie Gill needs you immediately.
Gill serves as the Cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS). To recruit more foster and adoptive families for children, the DSS has launched the “Stronger Families Together” program.
She spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the program during a recent visit to Yankton.
“Strong Families Together is the initiative that I have been working on with (Gov. Kristi Noem),” Gill said. “All the (DSS) programs we do ultimately end up focusing on strengthening families and keeping them healthy and protected with everybody safe.”
South Dakota holds a great need for both foster and adoptive parents, Gill said. The state currently finds itself with about twice as many children in need as it does foster families.
As of April 30, the date contained in a news release, South Dakota had 833 foster families but 1,738 children in DSS custody. Of the 1,738 children, 995 were living with foster families.
“We’re creating the capacity to train more and more foster (and adoptive) families,” Gill said. “Our goal is to recruit 300 more families a year for four years.”
Stronger Families Together looks to partner with community members, businesses and faith leaders. The coalition would work to find creative ways to help foster and adoptive families and to raise awareness of children in need of foster care or forever families.
“When there is a family and it’s reported to us that the children are not safe, the Child Protective Services does an investigation,” the secretary said. “If it’s deemed that the children are not safe, we may have to find a temporary location for those children, and that’s where fostering parenting comes in.”
Foster parents are needed in communities across the state, but especially for some youths more difficult to place, Gill said. Those groups include teens, sibling groups, Native American youth and children with special needs.
The DSS currently has 79 youth legally free and available for adoption.
“We are looking for foster parents who are interested in taking an older child and also siblings. We try to keep siblings together,” Gill said. “We’re dealing with a whole spectrum of situations.”
Foster parents play an important two-fold role, the secretary said. They provide a safe place for children who cannot stay in their current homes, and the foster setting allows time for the biological parents to improve their situation so their children can return home.
Reunification does occur every year for hundreds of children and families in our state, according to a DSS news release. At this point in state fiscal year 2021, 494 children in state custody have been successfully reunited with their parents. Of the children who have entered state custody so far in fiscal year 2021, 71% have been reunited with their family.
“We always try for possible reunification with the birth family if we can get the issues resolved,” Gill said. “When this is impossible and the issue can’t be resolved, then we might have to look for a permanent home and move to adoption. At that point, we work to help facilitate that process.”
The DSS first tries to place children with relatives in a process known as kinship placement, the secretary said.
“Sometimes, these relatives are foster parents already, licensed and relatively close in relationship. That (situation) would be the first thing we look for,” she said. “The next thing we look for are unrelated foster parents who are already licensed.”
Foster parents may be called upon at any hour when a home situation may require the removal of children with an immediate need for a new home.
“The main reason children are removed from birth homes is because of abuse or neglect, along with substance abuse. Domestic violence may also be part of the situation,” the secretary said.
“We work with birth families to try and resolve the issues ongoing in the home when the children are removed. We try to get the family any assistance they need, if it’s counseling or drug treatment. In the meantime, we’re working to keep kids safe and in a loving environment while both things are happening.”
When it comes to foster parents, the “Stronger Families Together” program includes two other goals, Gill said.
“Our goal is to place children in homes as close to the cultural situation as possible. That’s another need and reason to initiate this program. We are recruiting and looking for foster parents from different cultures,” she said.
“We also try to keep the child in foster care as close to home as possible. But sometimes, those foster parents are far away geographically from the birth parents, and the child would need to be transported quite a distance. We’re trying to have licensed foster parents in all quadrants of the state.”
While great needs exist for foster parents, DSS officials are also diligent about screening applicants, Gill said. The DSS conducts a home study, and the applicant must receive licensure before placements are made in the home.
The requirements for a foster parent include being at least 21 years of age with a structurally sound home and a safe environment for the child. The foster family must have sufficient financial resources to provide for both its biological and foster children.
After undergoing a background check, the foster parents receive 30 hours of training, which is now offered online for greater convenience.
“Once the home study has been completed and they received the DSS license, the foster parents are ready to go,” the secretary said.
“Interested persons may have a lot of questions, trying to determine if this is the right time for them to do it. We can talk to them and help them with that decision.”
For more information about the South Dakota Department of Social Services, visit dss.sd.gov.
For more information about Stronger Families Together, visit FosterOne.sd.gov. People interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can visit FosterOne.sd.gov and fill out the short online “Commit to know more” card.
