Clay County’s surge in COVID-19 cases continued Sunday with 50 more infections reported, according to the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the state saw big rise in cases for a fourth straight day.
Clay County’s new cases give it 344 to date and 171 confirmed infections in the past four days. The county also reported seven new recoveries (146) and one new hospitalization (11). There are 196 active cases.
The University of South Dakota online update from Sunday showed 14 new infections among students and staff. There are now 226 active cases and 563 individuals in quarantine (+45 from Saturday).
Overall, South Dakota recorded 380 new infections Sunday after reporting its all-time high (425) Saturday. The state has seen 1,907 new cases in the past week.
Locally, Yankton County recorded six new infections to bring its total to 218. There were four new recoveries Sunday (162). There are 52 active cases.
Union County saw eight new positive tests Sunday, giving it 263 infections to date. There are 44 active cases.
Turner County recorded five new positive tests, its biggest one-day increase since July 24. There was one new recovery, its 64th. There are 17 active cases.
Also, Bon Homme (51), Douglas (26) and Hutchinson (39) counties each reported one new infection Sunday.
South Dakota statistics included:
• Total Cases — 13,322 (+380);
- Active Cases — 2,644 (+216);
- Deaths — 167 (0 increase);
• Recoveries — 10,511 (+164);
• Hospitalizations — 1,017 ever hospitalized (+11); 79 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 190,950 total tests (+1,591); 145,651 individuals tested (+1,145).
In Nebraska, 317 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, with one new death recorded (392).
Both Knox (63) and Dixon counties (61) added one new case.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 33,755 (+317);
• Recoveries — 25,727 (+445);
• Hospitalizations — 1,992 ever hospitalized (+10); 172 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 358,468 (+2,737).
