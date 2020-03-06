SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
9:37 a.m. — An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration. The driver had a warrant for his arrest out of Clay County. He was also found to be in possession of a fake ID. The driver was arrested.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
1:58 a.m. — Caller requested assistance helping her spouse up as he had fallen and could not get up. Officers assisted the man up; he was not injured and required no further assistance.
3:33 p.m. — Caller reported finding damage to a window and door knob and several things missing from inside his residence. Under investigation.
4:41 p.m. — An officer responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident that occurred on private property. The accident was documented.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
2:35 a.m. — Officers assisted University Police with removing a female juvenile from resident housing. The juvenile was on probation and had previously been told not to return to any university housing unit.
5:45 a.m. — Caller reported a man and woman fighting outside a trailer. Officers responded and attempted to contact the man and woman who had entered the trailer. Investigation resulted in the man, who was under 21 years of age, being arrested for two Clay County Warrants for his arrest and for consuming alcohol. The woman was arrested for domestic assault, minor consuming alcohol, and probation violation.
12:12 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of roommates arguing and one had grabbed the other. The argument was over one roommate not cleaning up dirty dishes. No crime had occurred. Both parties were provided with other alternatives for resolving disputes.
5:44 p.m. — Caller requested officers check on a close friend who has medical issues. Officers found the subject and he was alright and denied needing assistance.
10:04 p.m. — A confused caller requested help locating their spouse who was deceased. An officer met with the caller and explained their spouse had died several years prior. The caller though confused appeared to be able to care for themselves.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
8:20 a.m. — An officer responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident. One of the drivers was cited for failure to yield at a yield sign.
9:23 a.m. — Caller reported she had found a bullet in a book on her shelf. The bullet had come from a neighboring apartment. Investigation showed the bullet was the result of an accidental discharge.
11:51 p.m. — While conducting bar checks. Officer found six underage persons drinking in a bar. Four of those were found to have fake IDs. All were cited.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
12:52 a.m. — While performing other business, officers smelled an odor marijuana coming from an apartment door. No one would answer the door. A search warrant was obtained. Only trace amounts of marijuana and packaging material were found.
5:42 p.m. — An officer recognized a man walking down the road. The man had a warrant for his arrest out of Clay County. The officer arrested the man for the warrant.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
4:04 a.m. — Officers responded to a medical call. The patient had called complaining of blindness, eye pain, and numbness. Officers provided care until the ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.
2 p.m. — An officer recognized a driver who had a suspended license. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged with driving while suspended. There was a passenger in the vehicle who had a warrant for his arrest out of Clay County.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
8:52 a.m. — Caller reported the business mail box had been smashed, again. Officers investigated. No suspect(s) have been identified.
10:12 a.m. — Caller reported her apartment may have been entered by an unknown person(s). The caller discovered several items have been stolen from the apartment. Under investigation.
5:52 p.m. — Caller reported an ex-girlfriend was at his home yelling and refusing to leave. Officers responded and removed the ex-girlfriend from the home and warned her not to return.
