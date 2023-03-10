VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) has announced its annual “Wine with Will” fundraising gala will be held Friday, March 24, at the Neuharth Conference Center, Al Neuharth Media Center, on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The event runs from 7-9 p.m.
The 11th edition of “Wine with Will” is a fun and meaningful way to support local arts. This year’s event features wine tastings paired with hors d’oeuvres, Shakespearean performances and a silent auction with a diverse array of locally donated products, services, and artwork. Interim Artistic Director Rebecca Bailey will be introduced, and Founding Artistic Director Chaya Gordon-Bland will be celebrated for her contributions to the SDSF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.