ARMOUR — Three males stand to face charges following a shooting incident Monday night in Armour, according to authorities.
Douglas County Sheriff Jim Severson said the incident involved three males with guns, and alcohol was involved with the activity.
They were target shooting inside a Main Street building, the sheriff said. A propane line was punctured, resulting in a gas leak.
No injuries were reported, and all three people were released to be charged at a later date, Severson said.
The Douglas County clerk of courts office said no charges or other paperwork had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.