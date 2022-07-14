100 Years
Saturday, July 15, 1922
• The river dropped four inches more in the 24 hours up to this morning and piling in the tramway, which had been trembling before the rush of the higher water, was stationary today. Work is continuing on the tramway from this end, the narrow-gauge track being built out on the trestle as the piling is put in.
• Sheriff A.P. Johnson was notified this morning that the general store of Larson & Son, at Irene, was entered and robbed sometime last night. Considerable merchandise was taken, chiefly in silks, where the loss amounted to $600.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 15, 1947
• Two building permits were issued last night at the city commission meeting, one to John L. Famestead who proposes to build a frame residence at 601 Green street, and the other to the L and L Motor Supply Co., for a business building of brick and tile, to be located at 308-310 Capitol street.
• A casual observer about Yankton may see auto license plates representing nearly every state in the Union if he drives about town of an evening when travelers have “checked in” for a night’s lodging. This is the peak of the summer tourist season and travelers will be on the road in large numbers until late August.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 15, 1972
• Mayor Leslie Nelsen said the laying of the sewer extension line from the present treatment plant to the new lagoon started July 12. The lagoon is located one-half mile south of the present sewage plant. The sewer system will serve everyone north of the highway within the city limits.
• City officials are aware of an increasing problem with Dutch elm disease. City Parks and Recreation Director Dave Sears estimates that there may be as many as 400 trees in Yankton showing signs of Dutch elm disease, some 200 of them on city right of way and another 200 on private property.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 15, 1997
• Available parking in downtown Yankton received short-term help Monday as Yankton City Commissioners lifted two-hour restrictions on 40 parking stalls along Walnut and Douglas.
• Sticks Rack-N-Que pool team will take their game out of the dark local pool hall to the bright, city lights of Las Vegas for the National Amateur Pool Tournament July 25-28. The team consisting of team captain William Buhs, Shannon Williams, Tammy Carpenter, Doug Larson, Kara Williams, Ted Butts, Greg Ryken and Matt Hilbrands will compete against 111 other teams from across the United States in the largest amateur 9-ball tournament in the U.S.
