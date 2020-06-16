In Tuesday’s elections, voters decided some races that were delayed by months.
Voters cast ballots in Avon, Delmont, Scotland and Viborg.
In some cases, elections originally scheduled for this spring were postponed because of the pandemic. Cities, towns and schools could hold their elections in conjunction with the June 2 state primary or on another Tuesday in June.
The following is an overview of today’s contests.
• AVON: In Tuesday’s elections, one woman threw her hat into the ring — twice.
Bridgette Muller ran for both the city council and school board but was unsuccessful on both efforts. The double candidacy is allowed under the law, according to City Finance Officer Twyla Simmons.
“Bridgette Muller can run for both positions. She can only serve in one,” Simmons told the Press & Dakotan ahead of the election.
In the school election, voters chose two board members for three-year terms each.
The winners were incumbent Joe Sees with 169 votes and newcomer Brandon Baade with 112. The rest of the field consisted of Muller with 95 and Travis Tjeerdsma with 80.
The election saw 242 voters cast ballots for 31% turnout, according to business manager Sara Hento.
A newcomer was guaranteed on the school board, Hento explained.
“The incumbent for the Avon School District race is Joe Sees. Lori Cihak’s term is expiring at the end of June, and she decided not to run for re-election as her youngest child has graduated out of the Avon School District,” Hento said. “She served the district for 10 years, from November 2009 through June 2020.”
In the city election, voters decided two races.
In Ward I, Kevin Tjeerdsma defeated Muller for a three-year term as councilor. In Ward II, Matthew Petrik won a two-year term over Vicki Paiz and Bradley Voigt.
Vote totals were not immediately available in the city race.
Neither city race had an incumbent, Simmons said.
Ward I councilor Barb Jonkers retired from office.
The Ward II seat became vacant when former councilman Mike Petrik became mayor, Simmons said. None of the three candidates has ever served on the council.
• DELMONT: In the city election, voters will chose one board member from among a five-candidate field for a three-year term.
The election drew 61 voters, with Lynette Ellingson emerging on top with 21 votes, followed closely by Ken Rosewall with 20. The rest of the field included Earla Strid with 8, Crystal Travis with 7 and Teresa Richardson with 5.
The canvass for the election will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 23.
Delmont’s election was postponed from April because of the pandemic.
The Delmont form of government has changed in recent years. The town council formerly operated wards. The May 2015 tornado destroyed a portion of the town, and the population declined as people moved away rather than rebuild and stay in town.
As a result, Delmont has changed to a three-member board with at-large members.
The Tripp-Delmont school board didn’t hold an election this year as Becky Hotchkiss filed as the lone candidate.
• SCOTLAND: Voters decide city and school elections held at different locations within the community.
In the city race, voters choose a Ward II councilman for a two-year term, with challenger Jerry Nelson defeating incumbent Victor Settje 44-31. Only registered voters in Ward II could cast ballots.
In the school race, voters chose three board members for three-year terms. The seats were won by incumbents Damon Mogck with 194 and challengers Ryan Robb and Lee Sayler with 182 and 163 votes, respectively.
The fourth candidate, incumbent Andrew Rokusek, finished with 155.
The final incumbent, Tanya Vitek, chose not to run for re-election.
The school election drew 20% voter turnout.
• VIBORG: In the city race, voters chose a new Ward 3 councilman as challenger Jordan Knudsen defeated incumbent Keith Bendert 33-16. The race was for a three-year term and was the only contest on the ballot, according to City Finance Officer Lori Jorgensen.
The election was rescheduled from April because of the pandemic, Jorgensen told the Press & Dakotan.
“It was a little stressful rescheduling our election. A lot of the required notices had already been published or sent to the newspaper when everything changed,” she said. “We took the time to get a list of registered voters in Ward 3 and sent them a letter asking them to request an absentee ballot if they would like to vote that way.
“The absentee ballot process takes quite a bit of time but we were happy we received 45 requests for them. We received 38 ballots back, which is more than we typically have vote altogether in a normal ward election.”
However, voter turnout at the polls Tuesday was running low. The figure had stood at single digits as of mid-afternoon.
“I worried we would have trouble finding an election board due to the virus, but our normal gals agreed to sit in which was a blessing,” Jorgensen said.
