100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 5, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 5, 1947
• Patterned after the traditional pre-Lenten celebration in New Orleans, the high school’s Mardi Gras held at the auditorium last night was a gay whirl of confetti and serpentines, costumes and concessions, music and dancing. Last night’s Mardi Gras was sponsored by the junior class with Joyce Brenna as general chairman.
• Report on the progress of work on the new V.F.W. clubhouse and a vote by the organization to join in the support of the city’s proposed junior-junior baseball program highlighted the meeting of Ernest Bowyer post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tuesday evening.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 5, 1972
• State Superintendent of Public Instruction Don Barnhart today announced that a $2,000 planning grant has been awarded the Yankton Public School System for development of a project in which emotional and learning disabilities among children in grades K-5 can be diagnosed, evaluated and treated.
• Texas ranchers who will be here for the special “fly in” membership drive of the Farmers Union next week will be hosted by the Maynard Jensen and Leo Cwach families, according to Cwach, president of the Yankton County Farmers Union.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 5, 1997
• Yankton is digging out after 10 inches of snow fell on the community Monday night and Tuesday morning. Residents are reminded to move vehicles and shovel sidewalks. Throughout Monday night Yankton Cable’s broadcast was interrupted with the dispatch message that plowing would begin at 2 a.m. on emergency snow routes. Yankton police requested the towing of nine vehicles at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday. Ten vehicles were removed by owners before the tow trucks arrived.
• If you own a 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, beware — it’s the top choice among car thieves in South Dakota, according to a Chicago firm which monitors stolen vehicles state by state.
