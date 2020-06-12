Yankton Area Arts will be hosting the sixth Meridian en Blanc Fundraiser on July 18, 2020, with a bit of a twist.
Inspired by the Dîner en Blanc concept born in Paris and adopted by many cities around the world, Yankton Area Arts introduced a similarly chic picnic on the Meridian Bridge in 2014. Intending to celebrate the arts in a beautiful outdoor setting, this has become an annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area. During these uncertain times and with physical distancing measures still in place, Meridian en Blanc at Home is YAA’s answer to keeping you safe.
Ticket holders will enjoy a meal prepared by Counterfeit Catering, your choice of a bottle of wine or a locally brewed crowler of beer, and a link to a private concert that can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home, or in one of our lovely parks. YAA is also planning some fun games for participants during the evening, all to remember why the arts in our community matter.
In this moment in history, we are seeing the arts offer strength, hope, and encouragement. The arts are helping build community and connection. Yankton Area Arts strives to provide the quality of life sought by individuals and families in our community, and with your help we can continue to fulfill our mission of education, advocacy, and cultural enrichment in this time of uncertainty.
Tickets must be purchased by July 1 at https://YanktonAreaArts.org/meb. Ticket holders may choose between a meal for two or a meal for one. YAA will contact ticket holders with instructions to safely pick up their meal on Saturday, July 18. All proceeds will support artists and arts programming in our community.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. For more information contact Yankton Area Arts at 605-665-9754 or by emailing info@yanktonareaarts.org.
